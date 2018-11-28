Unloading of anti-aircraft missile systems S-300 (air base "Hmeymim" Syrian Arab Republic)
Asia

Russian Military Hardware Filmed Moving towards Crimean City of Kerch

By TN / November 28, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Russian anti-ship missile systems were filmed being moved towards the Crimean city of Kerch along with a large column of military hardware, following a face-off between Russian border guards and Ukrainian ships at the border.

The exclusive video obtained by Ruptly video agency shows a whole column of military trucks, as well as several ‘Bal’ coastal defense systems, moving along a road in Crimea.

The troops were being relocated to an area near the city of Kerch, following the tense standoff on Sunday with a group of Ukrainian ships that, despite repeated warnings, had breached Russia’s territorial waters in the Kerch Strait, RT reported.

The ‘Bal’ systems are equipped with eight X-35 cruise anti-ship missiles, capable of hitting vessels with displacement tonnages up to 5,000 tons at a distance of up to 20 kilometers.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close