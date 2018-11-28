Russian Military Hardware Filmed Moving towards Crimean City of Kerch





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Russian anti-ship missile systems were filmed being moved towards the Crimean city of Kerch along with a large column of military hardware, following a face-off between Russian border guards and Ukrainian ships at the border.

The exclusive video obtained by Ruptly video agency shows a whole column of military trucks, as well as several ‘Bal’ coastal defense systems, moving along a road in Crimea.

The troops were being relocated to an area near the city of Kerch, following the tense standoff on Sunday with a group of Ukrainian ships that, despite repeated warnings, had breached Russia’s territorial waters in the Kerch Strait, RT reported.

The ‘Bal’ systems are equipped with eight X-35 cruise anti-ship missiles, capable of hitting vessels with displacement tonnages up to 5,000 tons at a distance of up to 20 kilometers.

