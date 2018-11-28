Biker faces charges for running into schoolgirl on Bangkok sidewalk

A motorcyclist allegedly hit and injured a schoolgirl on a Bangkok sidewalk on Monday afternoon, triggering outrage on social media.
Chokchai police station chief Pol Colonel Supol Khamchu said the accident happened at 3.30pm on a sidewalk near the bus stop at the front of Soi Lat Prao 6, Wang Thong Lang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
