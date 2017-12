BANGKOK, 12th December 2017 (NNT) – The 34th Motor Expo has reported car sales hit targets with Honda coming out on top and total circulation of 45-50 billion baht.

Motor Expo 2017 came to a close yesterday at Impact Muang Thong Thani’s Challenger Halls 1-3 with a notably large crowd present for the final day of sales.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand