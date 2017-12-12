Gen Prawit: Don’t worry I can clarify

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has assured that he could clarify where and how he obtained the luxury wristwatch and diamond ring from.

His assurance came after he was asked by reporters yesterday (Dec 11) to confirm widespread report on the social media that quoted him as saying that he was ready to clarify the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) that the diamond ring belonged to his mother and the watch was borrowed from a businessman friend.

By Thai PBS