Bus No. 8 operator fined for trying to overtake another bus in viral incident





Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMA) on Sunday fined two private bus operators after a pic emerged of two of their vehicles smashed together at a stop outside Central Ladprao, a shopping mall in Chatuchak district.

No stranger to the limelight, Bangkok’s infamous No. 8 bus — jokingly dubbed “Fast & Furious 8” and “the worst” bus in city since the ’90s — was acting out again on Saturday and didn’t escape the eyes of social media.

