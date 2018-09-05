Vehicles set on fire in Songkhla





SONGKHLA: Two vehicles were set on fire at a house in Thepha district of this southern province in the early hours of Wednesday.

The arsonist struck around 2am in tambon Tha Muang, setting fire to the front section of both vehicles – a pickup truck and a sedan. The vehicles were parked underneath the house, which is raised on piles.

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST

