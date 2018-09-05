A wad of 1000 baht bank notes
Phuket

Police call for reports against loan sharks as gang of six taken down

By TN / September 5, 2018

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Police is calling for any persons who believe they are victims of unscrupulous loan sharks to report them immediately after police with Royal Thai Army soldiers in Phuket took down a loan-shark gang of six on Monday (Sept 3).

“Anyone who is debtor of these people, please come to file a complaint and record the details on the 4th floor at Phuket Provincial Police Station, or call 076-212046,” said a release issued by the Phuket Provincial Police.

