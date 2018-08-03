Ten suspected loan sharks arrested in Buriram





BURIRAM, 3 August 2018 (NNT) – Ten suspected loan sharks were arrested and more than 300 land title deeds were seized during joint police-military raids on their houses in Buriram province.

The raids followed complaints that they had charged extremely high interest rates for their informal loans. More than 300 title deeds which the informal lenders had seized from their borrowers were seized for examination, along with many loan contracts.

