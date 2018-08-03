City Hall mulls BTS private ownership





City Hall has floated the idea of allowing private firms to bid for a new contract that will allow them to operate the extension lines of BTS Green Line electric trains running outside Bangkok.

The move comes after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) could not conjure up 100 billion baht for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA). The MRTA has built the extensions to the BTS Green Line — from Mo Chit to Khu Khot in Pathum Thani and from Bearing to Samut Prakan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA AND SUPOJ WANCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST

