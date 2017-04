BANGKOK, 3 April 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will launch a free trial phase for the BTS Green Line extension until the end of the year, with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressing confidence that the line would help alleviate traffic.

Gen Prayut officiated the launch of the free trial and inspected ticketing booths at Samrong Station, as well as an exhibition on the history of the project.

