Brit caught in Phuket for over 1,000 day visa overstay





NATIONWIDE: A British national was arrested in Phuket in the early hours of this morning when he was found to have overstayed his visa for more than 1,000 days.

C. M., 53, was caught after it was found he had overstayed his visa by 1,077 days.

By The Phuket News

