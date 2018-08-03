Ubon Ratchathani: Air force personnel arrested over fuel thefts





A number of air force personnel have been detained on suspicion of stealing jet fuel to sell to civilians outside the base in Ubon Ratchathani, a Royal Thai Air Force spokesman said on Friday.

Air force military police rounded up the suspects at Wing 21 in Muang district and a fact-finding panel has been formed to consider disciplinary and legal action against them, said Pongsak Semachai, deputy director-general of the Directorate of Civil Affairs.

