Royal Thai Air Force helicopter
Isan

Ubon Ratchathani: Air force personnel arrested over fuel thefts

By TN / August 3, 2018

A number of air force personnel have been detained on suspicion of stealing jet fuel to sell to civilians outside the base in Ubon Ratchathani, a Royal Thai Air Force spokesman said on Friday.

Air force military police rounded up the suspects at Wing 21 in Muang district and a fact-finding panel has been formed to consider disciplinary and legal action against them, said Pongsak Semachai, deputy director-general of the Directorate of Civil Affairs.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST

