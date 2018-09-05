Heavy rains flooded wide areas of Bangkok
Cars, motorcycles hit trouble after truck spews mud slick across Bangkok road

In scenes resembling a demolition derby, eight cars and seven motorcycles crashed to a halt after running into mud spilled across the road by a six-wheel truck in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district early on Wednesday.

Police said the multiple accidents happened on the outbound Ram Indra road in Tha Raeng sub-district, where the truck had spewed piles of mud on the road for about 500 metres.

By The Nation

