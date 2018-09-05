Cars, motorcycles hit trouble after truck spews mud slick across Bangkok road

In scenes resembling a demolition derby, eight cars and seven motorcycles crashed to a halt after running into mud spilled across the road by a six-wheel truck in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district early on Wednesday.
Police said the multiple accidents happened on the outbound Ram Indra road in Tha Raeng sub-district, where the truck had spewed piles of mud on the road for about 500 metres.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Bus No. 8 operator fined for trying to overtake another bus in viral incident
-
Hundreds stranded as Purple Line train service disrupted during evening rush hours
-
Eight customers injured in explosion at Bangkok laundry shop
-
Woman falls to death from expressway after hit by SUV
-
‘Drunk driver’ ploughs into Bangkok police checkpoint