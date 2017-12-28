Second Chiang Mai airport endorsed

The cabinet has given a go-ahead for the construction of the second Chiang Mai international airport, either in San Kamphaeng district of Chiang Mai or in Ban Thi district of Lamphun, said government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd on Wednesday (Dec 27).

Also, the cabinet, at its mobile meeting at the Physical Education Institute of Sukhothai College in Sukhothai on Tuesday, endorsed the Transport Ministry’s proposal to expand the current passenger’s terminal at Chiang Mai airport so that it will be able to accommodate up to 20 million passengers a year from 10 million passengers as it is now.

By Thai PBS