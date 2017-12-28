Thursday, December 28, 2017
Home > Chiang Mai > Second Chiang Mai airport endorsed

Second Chiang Mai airport endorsed

Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall
TN Chiang Mai 0

The cabinet has given a go-ahead for the construction of the second Chiang Mai international airport, either in San Kamphaeng district of Chiang Mai or in Ban Thi district of Lamphun, said government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd on Wednesday (Dec 27).

Also, the cabinet, at its mobile meeting at the Physical Education Institute of Sukhothai College in Sukhothai on Tuesday, endorsed the Transport Ministry’s proposal to expand the current passenger’s terminal at Chiang Mai airport so that it will be able to accommodate up to 20 million passengers a year from 10 million passengers as it is now.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Tuk-Tuk Takes Down Thief for Tourist

Breaking News

Chiang Mai to re-regulate Sunday walking street

Chiang Mai: Norwegian Man Cuts His Own Throat

Leave a Reply