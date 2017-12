The family of eight from Zimbabwe that’s been living at Suvarnabhumi International Airport for three months is awaiting refugee status from the United Nations’ Bangkok office, the Immigration Police Bureau has explained in response to an online furore.

Photos of the family – with children aged 2, 6, 7 and 11 – circulated on the social media this week, prompting calls for their predicament to be resolved.

By Jessada Chantharak

The Nation