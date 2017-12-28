Container fell from a trailer truck onto a car, injuring the driver

A bank employee miraculously escaped death with just a fractured left wrist after a container fell from a trailer truck onto his car on a road in Nonthaburi Wednesday afternoon (Dec 27).

The truck driver, 61-year old Mr Viset Nakornchai, told Plaibang police that he drove the trailer truck to deliver the container from Klong Toey to a customer in Sai Noi area. He said it was raining when the accident happened on Nakhon In road, adding that he heard the sound of what appeared to be something broken and then the container fell out of the trailer truck onto a following car.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS