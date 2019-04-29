Police Seeking Korat Teens For Brawl in Hospital





NAKHON RATCHASIMA — Police on Monday are looking for a group of drunken teens who started a brawl inside a northeastern hospital last night.

The police identified the perpetrators as youngsters intoxicated from a nearby concert who broke out in a fistfight at Pratai Hospital. Some were injured in an initial fight at the concert before being sent to the hospital. The rest followed into the emergency room and started another round of melee, police said.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

