French diplomat jumps to death from Skytrain station





A Bangkok-based French diplomat on Monday jumped to his death from the Taksin Skytrain station in Yannawa district.

He was identified as J.-C. D. A., 56, deputy information chief officer at the French Embassy in Bangkok.

