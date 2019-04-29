French diplomat jumps to death from Skytrain station

A Bangkok-based French diplomat on Monday jumped to his death from the Taksin Skytrain station in Yannawa district.
He was identified as J.-C. D. A., 56, deputy information chief officer at the French Embassy in Bangkok.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.