Thai woman claims she was raped on pratumnak Hill by tourist

A Thai woman in Pattaya has gone to the police claiming that she was raped on Pratumnak Hill by a tourist.
Twenty-two-year-old “An,” said she was with three friends on Jomtien beach opposite Soi 14 last evening, April 27th, 2019, when they were approached by a man who said he was a Filipino tourist.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
