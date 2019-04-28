Man holds box cutter to own throat at Phuket bank, taken safely into custody

PHUKET: Police this afternoon (Apr 26) safely took into custody a man who had entered a bank near the Heroines Monument while holding a box cutter to his own neck, threatening to harm himself.
Police were called to the Tha Reua branch of the Siam Commercial Bank at about 3pm.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
