Man holds box cutter to own throat at Phuket bank, taken safely into custody

By TN / April 28, 2019

PHUKET: Police this afternoon (Apr 26) safely took into custody a man who had entered a bank near the Heroines Monument while holding a box cutter to his own neck, threatening to harm himself.

Police were called to the Tha Reua branch of the Siam Commercial Bank at about 3pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

