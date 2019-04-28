Murder suspect blames Russian roulette





KHON KAEN: A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a fit of jealousy has denied the charges, claiming he was playing Russian roulette with her when the gun went off in his apartment, police said yesterday.

Police yesterday took the two suspects — Thongchai “Tam” Klangmuang, 30, and Thampassorn Phuttharaksa, 26 — to the Khon Kaen provincial court to seek approval for the first 12-day detention period. Suspects can be held for up to 84 days before a formal indictment is made.

