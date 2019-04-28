Firefighter and fire blaze

Forest Fires Turn Crisis Again in North

By TN / April 28, 2019

CHIANG MAI, April 27 (TNA) – More concerned officials have been dispatched to contain forest fires in Chiang Mai after villagers have encroached national forest reserve areas and set fires in an attempt to grow cash crops.

By early Saturday, the overall situation in Chiang Mai has become worsen and turned into crisis again when 116 hotspots were reported in 15 districts, up from 97 hotspots, recorded yesterday.

