Turkish President Criticizes French Counterpart Over Remembrance Of Armenian Killings

By TN / April 27, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his criticism of his French counterpart, days after France held its first national commemoration of the World War I-era massacre of Armenians.

French leader Emmanuel Macron in February decided to formally mark the anniversary of the mass killings, and on April 24, the country held its first “national day of commemoration of the Armenian genocide.”

Erdogan has criticized the French remembrances in the past, saying Macron should examine alleged crimes by French troops in Africa and elsewhere.

On April 27, Erdogan sniped at Macron again, saying he was pandering to the country’s sizable Armenian population.

