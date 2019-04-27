Bangkok Hoods Get Major Makeover Ahead of Coronation





BANGKOK — The capital is getting greener and cleaner as officials hurry in their mission to unclutter areas that will be grounds for next week’s grand coronation ceremony.

Thousands of volunteers on Friday joined City Hall in a major cleaning effort along more than seven kilometers of streets. The cleaning brigade marks one of the last phases of the city’s plans to spruce up neighborhoods that will see the royal parade pass through on May 5, the day after King Vajiralongkorn is officially crowned.

