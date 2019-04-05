Foreign dignitaries greet Thai royal family

HRH Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah shakes hand with HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Tofeiku.

Kingdom Prepares for Coronation’s Holy Water Ritual

By TN / April 5, 2019

BANGKOK — Rehearsals to draw and transport sacred water for the May coronation ceremony took place on Thursday across the nation.

A rehearsal of the gathering of sacred water from 126 sources across 76 provinces and Bangkok took place today, with the real process to take place on Saturday. A consecration ceremony for the water will then take place on April 18 at Wat Suthat in Bangkok, before the water is transported to the Emerald Buddha Temple next to the grand palace the next day.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

