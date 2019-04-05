Kingdom Prepares for Coronation’s Holy Water Ritual





BANGKOK — Rehearsals to draw and transport sacred water for the May coronation ceremony took place on Thursday across the nation.

A rehearsal of the gathering of sacred water from 126 sources across 76 provinces and Bangkok took place today, with the real process to take place on Saturday. A consecration ceremony for the water will then take place on April 18 at Wat Suthat in Bangkok, before the water is transported to the Emerald Buddha Temple next to the grand palace the next day.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English

