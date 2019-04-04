German kayakers rescued from stormy sea off Trat

TRAT: Three German tourists paddling kayaks between offshore islands have been rescued after being pounded by strong waves and heavy rain and losing their way.
The tourists – (names removed) – rented two kayaks from a bungalow at Kaibae beach on Koh Chang, to go to Koh Yuak, about 4 kilometres away, on Tuesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST
