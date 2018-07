PHUKET: Dangerous rip currents at Phuket beaches have seen tourists along the west coast needing rescuing this week, with two tourists needing rescuing at two different beaches on Tuesday alone.

One tourist was rescued at Kata Beach on Tuesday (July 3), with the rescue being recorded on video by a bystander who plainly said that he had heard lifeguards tell tourists along the beach many times that it was too dangerous to enter the water.

