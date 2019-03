His Majesty King Maha Vajiralong has commanded that his May 4-6 coronation ceremony should be economical and in line with Royal tradition, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, head of the coronation organizing committee.

Describing the ceremony as second only in importance to the Royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, he explained that no new construction was needed for the event,except for the renovation of some structures to follow Royal tradition.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.