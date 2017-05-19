Twister strikes Nakhon Sawan, flood hits Lampang

NAKHON SAWAN, 19 May 2017 (NNT) – A twister has struck Nakhon Sawan province, damaging dozens of houses and utility poles in Takhli district.

Nakhon Sawan Governor Thanakom Chongchira and representatives of related agencies today visited residents in Takhli district and assessed the damage. The storm that hit the central province yesterday damaged 27 houses and brought down 89 utility poles, causing power outages in the districts of Takhli and Tak Fa and a nearby district in Chai Nat province.

Full story: NNTt

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul,

National News Bureau Of Thailand