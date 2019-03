CHUMPHON: An Italian couple was killed when a fuel tanker overturned and crushed their motorcycle at a junction in Muang district on Thursday evening. The truck driver blamed “faulty brakes”.

G. de S., 42, and his wife I. R., 37, died when a six-wheeled PT Power Co truck rolled over at a three-way junction in Moo 8 village of tambon Pak Nam.

