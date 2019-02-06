Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani

6 killed, 5 injured in Chumphon van accident

By TN / February 24, 2019

CHUMPHON: A passenger van rammed into a tree on the median of Highway 41 in Sawi district of this southern province on Sunday morning, killing the driver and five officials of the Marine Department and seriously wounding five other department officials, police said.

Police said the accident occurred at 11am at kilometre marker 40 of Highway 41 when the van with the driver and 10 Marine Department officials on board skidded off the road after the left front tyre burst.

