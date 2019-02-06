6 killed, 5 injured in Chumphon van accident





CHUMPHON: A passenger van rammed into a tree on the median of Highway 41 in Sawi district of this southern province on Sunday morning, killing the driver and five officials of the Marine Department and seriously wounding five other department officials, police said.

Police said the accident occurred at 11am at kilometre marker 40 of Highway 41 when the van with the driver and 10 Marine Department officials on board skidded off the road after the left front tyre burst.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

