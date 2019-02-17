Prachin Buri: 12 Cambodians, van driver injured in crash





PRACHIN BURI: A passenger van rammed into the rear of a lorry in Si Maha Pho district of this eastern province early Sunday, wounding 12 Cambodian migrant workers and the driver, police said.

The accident occurred at about 5.30am at an intersection near Ban Krok Sombun on Highway 359 (Phanom Sarakham-Sa Kaeo) road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MANIT SANUBBOON

BANGKOK POST

