Toyota minivan in Bangkok

Toyota Commuter minivan in Bangkok. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

North

Prachin Buri: 12 Cambodians, van driver injured in crash

By TN / February 17, 2019

PRACHIN BURI: A passenger van rammed into the rear of a lorry in Si Maha Pho district of this eastern province early Sunday, wounding 12 Cambodian migrant workers and the driver, police said.

The accident occurred at about 5.30am at an intersection near Ban Krok Sombun on Highway 359 (Phanom Sarakham-Sa Kaeo) road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MANIT SANUBBOON
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close