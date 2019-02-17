Silom district in Bangkok

Silom district in Bangkok. Photo: Don Ramey Logan.

Bangkok

Portuguese tourist falls to death at Bangkok hotel

By TN / February 17, 2019

A 24-year-old Portuguese woman was found dead on Sunday morning after falling or jumping from the sixth floor open desk of a Bangkok hotel.

Bang Rak police deputy inspector Pol Captain Thanapat Suwannak said the body of the foreign tourist, whose name was later identified as (name removed), was found entangled in a barbed-wire fence at the base of the hotel on Maha Nakhon Road in Maha Preuktharam sub-district at 8am.

