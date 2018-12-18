Foreign tourist badly injured by big bike in Pattaya

An unidentified foreign tourist was injured when he was hit by a large motorcycle while walking roadside in Pattaya early on Tuesday.
The Pattaya police station was alerted of the 2am accident on Pattaya 2 Road in Moo 9 village in Tambon Nong Plue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
