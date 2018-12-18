Foreign tourist badly injured by big bike in Pattaya





An unidentified foreign tourist was injured when he was hit by a large motorcycle while walking roadside in Pattaya early on Tuesday.

The Pattaya police station was alerted of the 2am accident on Pattaya 2 Road in Moo 9 village in Tambon Nong Plue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



