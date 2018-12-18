Phuket Immigration to close for New Year





PHUKET: Officers at Phuket Immigration are reminding foreigners who need any immigration services over the New Year holiday period to make arrangements to visit the office before the New Year four-day weekend, from Dec 29 through Jan 1.

“We will be open on Friday, December 28,” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk told The Phuket News.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

