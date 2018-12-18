Phuket Immigration to close for New Year

PHUKET: Officers at Phuket Immigration are reminding foreigners who need any immigration services over the New Year holiday period to make arrangements to visit the office before the New Year four-day weekend, from Dec 29 through Jan 1.
“We will be open on Friday, December 28,” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk told The Phuket News.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News
