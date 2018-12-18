Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Democrats doubt Prayut’s capacity to solve key issues

By TN / December 18, 2018

The Democrat Party says it is doubtful that Prime Minister Prayut Cha-o-cha can turn the country around if he makes a successful comeback as premier after the general election, as his regime’s efforts to tackle key issues such as economic stagnation and corruption have fallen short.

Questions surrounding Gen Prayut’s capacity to lead began to surface, following his recent remark on his status as a politician — which is widely seen as a hint that the regime leader is ready to enter the political fray as the general election approaches.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

