EC: International organizations need permission to observe Thai elections





BANGKOK, 18 December 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that international bodies that wish to observe the general election next year will need to seek its approval.

EC Secretary General Jarungwit Phumma said it would be customary for the EC to invite electoral organs of other countries to observe next year’s election, but it is a requirement that international organizations and non-governmental agencies first seek permission directly from the Thai election organizer.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



