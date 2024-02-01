Explosive Devices Found Hidden in Traffic Cones on Pattaya Beach Road

A loud explosion rocked Pattaya’s Beach Road on Wednesday night, January 31st, causing panic among locals and tourists.

The incident occurred at 11:45 PM, prompting an urgent response from the Pattaya police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit.

Upon arrival, authorities found a chaotic scene with residents and tourists shaken by the blast. Eyewitnesses, including 40-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Mr. Suwit Srichantuek, described the harrowing scene. Mr. Suwit stated that he was picking up a traffic cone when a loud explosion erupted, followed by the sight of a ping-pong ball-like object falling from the cone. The explosion caused panic, with people fleeing the area.

