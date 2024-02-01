Foreign Rider Tries to Break Chain Securing Illegally Parked Motorbike in Phuket

A foreign motorbike rider was caught trying to break a chain which secured his illegally parked motorbike in Phuket Town.

The Phuket City Police told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (January 30th) that the incident occurred on January 23rd but it went viral on social media this week. A concerned citizen recorded a video of the foreign rider trying to break the chain that locked his motorbikes wheel while parked at a white-red no parking area.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

