Foreign Rider Tries to Break Chain Securing Illegally Parked Motorbike in Phuket

A foreign motorbike rider was caught trying to break a chain which secured his illegally parked motorbike in Phuket Town.
German Man Detained for Stealing 86,000 Baht From Hotel in Phuket
The Phuket City Police told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (January 30th) that the incident occurred on January 23rd but it went viral on social media this week. A concerned citizen recorded a video of the foreign rider trying to break the chain that locked his motorbikes wheel while parked at a white-red no parking area.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
+ There are no commentsAdd yours