TAT Proposes Extended Visa-Free Stays to Boost Tourism

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is urging the government to extend the visa-free stay period for long-haul tourists from the United States and Europe to 90 days to boost the country’s tourism revenue from these regions to 40% in 2024. The initiative, aimed at increasing the average duration of stay and spending per trip, comes as part of TAT’s strategy to enhance the tourism sector’s contribution to the economy.

Thai Tourism Authorities Propose to Unlock 60-Day Visa Exemption for European Tourists

Thailand currently facilitates tourist visas on arrival for nationals from over 60 countries, allowing them a 30-day stay. The proposal to extend this period follows the success of a temporary 90-day visa granted to Russian tourists last November, which significantly benefited the tourism sector.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!