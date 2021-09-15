  • September 15, 2021
Sandboxed tourists have spent 524,000 nights at Phuket hotels

Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.



Hotels in Phuket have benefitted from more than 524,000 paid room nights since the island province’s sandboxed reopening 11 weeks ago, with the largest group of visitors coming from the United States, according to a government spokesman.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Wednesday that the island reopened oforeign tourists on July 1, visitors had stayed for 524,221 hotel room nights – 190,860 nights in July, 176,121 nights in August and 157,240 nights as of Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



