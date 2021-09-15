  • September 15, 2021
Thailand faces obstacles in attracting travellers from the Middle East

Airbus A380 Emirates taking-off from JFK, New York. Photo: Maarten Visser.



Thailand faces roadblocks in attracting travellers from the Middle East because of the complicated certificate of entry (COE) application process and costly Covid-19 tests when compared with prices in Middle Eastern countries, says the Dubai office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

“Feedback from tourists about the Phuket sandbox is positive, but applying for the COE and expensive RT-PCR tests remain obstacles,” said Chaiwat Tamthai, director of the TAT’s Dubai office.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST



