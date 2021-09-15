  • September 15, 2021
Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

PHUKET: A Ukrainian woman was killed and three other people were injured after an ice delivery truck spun out of control on Thepkrasattri Rd this morning (Sept 15). The truck, a converted pickup truck with a ‘cold box’ fitted on the back, crossed the central reservation and ploughed head-on into oncoming traffic on the other side of the road.

Lt Chanita Boonyanuwat of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, on the southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd in front of Wat Tha Ruea, in Srisoonthorn, at about 7:15am.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News



