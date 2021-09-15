Thai government approves long-term visa to attract wealthy foreigners
Pattaya Mayor inspects Walking Street nightclub after weekend fire
The Pattaya City Mayor inspected the Nashaa nightclub today after a major fire devastated the building on Pattaya Walking Street over the past weekend.
A major fire broke out on September 12th during mandatory Covid-19 curfew hours at a closed nightclub on Walking Street in Pattaya, causing an estimated millions of baht in damage according to fire officials.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News