Bail Denied for Policeman Raping Schoolgirl in Yasothon

YASOTHON, Jan 31 (TNA) – A court has denied bail for a deputy inspector at the Patiew Police Station in Yasothon Province, who has been charged with raping a grade 11 schoolgirl after she was unable to pay a 2000-baht fine for riding a motorcycle without a license and a helmet.

The student was subsequently taken to a deserted room of the nearby informal education office where she was sexually assaulted.

TNA

