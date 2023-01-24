Phuket Businesses Brace for Influx of Chinese Travelers

January 24, 2023 TN
A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket

A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Entrepreneurs on Phuket island are bracing enthusiastically for the long-awaited return of Chinese tourists, hoping that China’s reopening and dismantling of its strict pandemic curbs can boost their flagging businesses.

In the year before the pandemic, nearly a third of Thailand’s visitors were Chinese tourists, who once accounted for annual global spending of quarter of a trillion dollars on their travels.

Watersports businesses, which offer paragliding, water skiing and other activities, suffered heavy losses during the pandemic, when strict entry conditions and long mandatory quarantine periods kept visitors at bay.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Buildings at Yaowarat Road in Phuket

Couple Arrested With Half a Kilogram of Crystal Meth in Phuket Town

January 22, 2023 TN
Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

Entertainment Staffer in Patong Arrested With Cocaine

January 21, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

Uzbek Woman Arrested with 2.23 Kilograms of Cocaine at Phuket Airport

January 20, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station

Pink Line Monorail to See 2023 Launch

January 24, 2023 TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Covid-19 vaccine available for foreigners nationwide

January 24, 2023 TN
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Foreigner’s Body Found Floating Off Pattaya Beach

January 24, 2023 TN
Street in Bang Kapi, Bangkok

Chinese Tourists Arrested for Operating Restaurant in Bangkok without Work Permits

January 24, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Another Police Officer Involved in Unauthorised Escort for Chinese Tourist

January 24, 2023 TN