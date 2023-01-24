Drivers Warned of Increased Fine for Failure to Stop for Pedestrians at Crosswalks

January 24, 2023 TN
Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 24 (TNA) – Motorists who fail to stop their vehicles for pedestrians at zebra crossings face a maximum fine of 4,000 baht and have one point deducted from their driving license immediately under the new law.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the new law, which was put into effect on Jan 9 increases penalties and adopts the point deduction system to ensure the safety of pedestrians at zebra crossings.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

