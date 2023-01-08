New Point System For Motorists Takes Effect January 9









BANGKOK (NNT) – A new point system for motorists goes into effect on January 9, but police say they will prioritize encouraging awareness for the general public to understand these regulations before they are fully enforced.

According to Highway Police Division commander Maj-General Ekkarat Limsangkat, the new point system was adopted to improve traffic law compliance, reduce accidents and improve road safety.

Each motorist will begin with a total of 12 points. Points will be deducted for violations of traffic laws, with the most serious offenses resulting in the largest deductions. A driver’s license will be suspended if all 12 points are lost and their license will be revoked if they receive three suspensions within three years.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





