New Point System For Motorists Takes Effect January 9

3 hours ago TN
Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A new point system for motorists goes into effect on January 9, but police say they will prioritize encouraging awareness for the general public to understand these regulations before they are fully enforced.

According to Highway Police Division commander Maj-General Ekkarat Limsangkat, the new point system was adopted to improve traffic law compliance, reduce accidents and improve road safety.

Each motorist will begin with a total of 12 points. Points will be deducted for violations of traffic laws, with the most serious offenses resulting in the largest deductions. A driver’s license will be suspended if all 12 points are lost and their license will be revoked if they receive three suspensions within three years.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Reception given by the Royal Thai Embassy of Vienna hosted by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

3 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thai Business Operators Submit Complaints Against New Tourist Covid-19 Vaccine Entry Requirements

3 hours ago TN
Immigration forms at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Some visitors must show minimum US$10,000 health insurance

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Playing fire skipping rope at Full Moon Party, Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan

First Full Moon Party This Year in Koh Phangan Generates at Least 100 Million Baht

2 hours ago TN
Night view of Walking Street in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Chief Addresses Viral Brawl on Walking Street in Front of Indian Restaurant and Mujra Club

2 hours ago TN
Reception given by the Royal Thai Embassy of Vienna hosted by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

3 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thai Business Operators Submit Complaints Against New Tourist Covid-19 Vaccine Entry Requirements

3 hours ago TN
China Airlines Airbus A330-302

China reopens its borders after almost three years of strict ‘zero covid’ policy

3 hours ago TN