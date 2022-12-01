Point deduction system to curb traffic violations to be enforced from January 9th









Starting January 9th, the Royal Thai Police and the Land Transport Department will enforce a demerit point system to curb traffic violations and dangerous driving, in the hope increasing drivers’ discipline on Thailand’s infamous roads.

Each driving license holder will be given 12 points and they will be deducted for each violation they are caught committing. Point deductions are divided into four levels, depending on the severity of the violation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

