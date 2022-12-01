December 1, 2022

Point deduction system to curb traffic violations to be enforced from January 9th

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Starting January 9th, the Royal Thai Police and the Land Transport Department will enforce a demerit point system to curb traffic violations and dangerous driving, in the hope increasing drivers’ discipline on Thailand’s infamous roads.

Each driving license holder will be given 12 points and they will be deducted for each violation they are caught committing. Point deductions are divided into four levels, depending on the severity of the violation.

