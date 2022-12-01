December 1, 2022

Two people shot and injured near Walking Street during street brawl in Pattaya

60 mins ago TN
Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Walking street entry sign in Pattaya. Photo: Where Can I FLY.




Two men were shot and injured after an argument in Pattaya turned into a violent brawl.

Legal officers and rescuers rushed to stop a street fight that broke out behind Mueang Pattaya Eight School on Pattaya Second Road today, just a few meters from Walking Street, December 1st. At 3:46 AM, the officers arrived to find two men, Mr. Tontrakarn Phasuk, 22, and Mr. Disorn Tokhan, 24, lying on Second Road in front of a hotel and Indian restaurant, bleeding heavily.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



