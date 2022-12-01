Two people shot and injured near Walking Street during street brawl in Pattaya









Two men were shot and injured after an argument in Pattaya turned into a violent brawl.

Legal officers and rescuers rushed to stop a street fight that broke out behind Mueang Pattaya Eight School on Pattaya Second Road today, just a few meters from Walking Street, December 1st. At 3:46 AM, the officers arrived to find two men, Mr. Tontrakarn Phasuk, 22, and Mr. Disorn Tokhan, 24, lying on Second Road in front of a hotel and Indian restaurant, bleeding heavily.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

